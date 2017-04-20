Woman Pleads to 3rd Degree Murder in Death of her Ex-Husband

A North Wales woman will spend the next 7 ½ to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting her 67 year old ex-husband to death last May 22nd.

Hsiu Chin Lin was also ordered to pay a 50,000 fine. Police were called to Lin’s home on the 200 block of South 6th Street on May 22nd of 2016 at around 4pm for shots fired. Police found Chien Kuo Lin suffering from gunshots, he died a short time later. Chien Kuo Lin was at the home where he once lived to get some of his belongings in the garage of the home, where he was shot by his ex-wife. Hsiu Chin Lin’s lawyer alleges that years of abuse and threats to Lin’s family in Taiwan by her ex-husband drove her to the lethal action. In the plea agreement, Hsiu Chin Lin avoided first degree murder and was instead charged with third degree murder. The plea deal allowed her children from having to testify.