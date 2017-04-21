Drexel Hill Woman Arrested in Attempted Kidnapping

It was a close call for a Lansdale man, looking for companionship on Craigslist, and now a Drexel Hill woman is behind bars in Delaware County, and her two alleged accomplices are at large, accused of trying to kidnap the man on Valley Forge Road in late January.

25 year old Lara Mountz, who agreed to meet the man, is accused of conspiring with two unknown suspects to kidnap the man, holding him at gunpoint, but he was able to escape twice. Police say Mountz and the other suspects fled in a car on January 25th. Mountz is waiting extradition to Lansdale. Mountz faces a host of charges, including attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault.