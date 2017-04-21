Group Seeks Changes in Congressional Redistricting

The goal of an organization is to make congressional redistricting less political.

Fair Districts Pa Chair, Carol Kuniholm was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday.

“Look at Montgomery County. The county by numbers should have one congressman and spill over a little in to a neighboring county. Instead you have five congressman and none of them are representing Montgomery County because you’re a small proportion of each of those congressional districts.”

Kuniholm is pushing legislation that would create an 11 member commission that would draw boundaries for congressional districts and state legislative seats.

