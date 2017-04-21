http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-04-21 09:15:332017-04-21 09:15:33Group Seeks Changes in Congressional Redistricting
Group Seeks Changes in Congressional Redistricting
The goal of an organization is to make congressional redistricting less political.
Fair Districts Pa Chair, Carol Kuniholm was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday.
“Look at Montgomery County. The county by numbers should have one congressman and spill over a little in to a neighboring county. Instead you have five congressman and none of them are representing Montgomery County because you’re a small proportion of each of those congressional districts.”
Kuniholm is pushing legislation that would create an 11 member commission that would draw boundaries for congressional districts and state legislative seats.