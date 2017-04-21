Use of Overdose Antidote Naloxone on The Rise in Montco.

The use of the opioid overdose antidote Naloxone is increasing in Montgomery County.

Public Safety Department Deputy Director David Brown told the Commissioners Thursday that EMS crews saved 627 lives last year while administering 847 doses of the drug. He says that’s an increase of 28-percent.

“Behind every single one of theses numbers is human being. We have to eliminate the stigma. This is your friend, my friend, a loved one. It’s not a person that’s in a dark corner.”

And while the use of Naloxone is on the way up so is the number of opioid overdose deaths. There were 249 of them in Montgomery county last year, an increase of more than 40-percent.