Delco. Man Arrested in Towamencin on Drug Charges

A 23-year-old man faces a list of charges after his arrest last Wednesday on alleged marijuana possession with intent to deliver.

Towamencin Township police obtained information that Jeremy Davis would be coming to the Township to distribute what turned out to be six pounds of marijuana and marijuana gummies edibles. Police say they stopped Davis’ car just as he came off the turnpike. A K-9 dog quickly detected the odor of marijuana inside the car. The marijuana is believed to have a street value of $13,000. Davis was released after posting 10 percent of $50,000 bail. He faces a May 3rd preliminary hearing.