Fitzpatrick, Boyle Oppose Idea To Charge New Enlistees

Two local federal lawmakers find themselves on the same side of an issue that will impact the GI Bill for new military enlistees.

House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman, Tennessee Republican Congressman Phil Roe, is proposing a charge of $2400 over a two-year-period for those new enlistees who plan to use the GI bill. 8th District Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick says people who put on the uniform have already sacrificed. He says he will not support the measure. 13th District Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle called Roe’s proposal a complete disgrace. Boyle says people who wear the uniform in defense of our nation in the armed services earn their benefits.