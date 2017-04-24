Harrisburg Think Tank Supports Liquor Privatization

There are currently two bills in the State Legislature to slowly ease the state out of the liquor business.

Commonwealth Foundation Sr. Policy Analyst Bob Dick says both bills make sense from a business perspective.

“HB975 would allow grocery stores, and not just those with seating capacity, to obtain a permit to sell wine. It would permit retailers to buy wine from private sector wholesalers, brokers and makers of wine and not from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. We also have HB1075 that would get the wholesale system into private hands and in ten years the system would be completely divested.”

Dick adds others states that have converted to a private liquor system have seen job growth in the wine and spirits industry. Dick, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, also said the state’s fear of losing money on privatization is also baseless. He says the state will still receive tax money on liquor sales without having a large number of employees running the system. Dick says a move like that would most certainly help relieve some of the state’s budget problems.