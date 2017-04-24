Upper Gwynedd May Ban Smoking in Parks and Playgrounds

The Upper Gwynedd Township Board of Supervisors will consider a move that other local municipalities have already enacted in their parks and playgrounds where children play: a smoking ban.

It’s on the agenda for tonight’s 7:30 meeting. If approved tonight, the Board will take up the issue again at its May 22nd meeting for final approval. Following final approval, if that’s how the board votes, signs would be placed in parks and playgrounds to inform people that smoking is prohibited in those areas of the township. The Pa. Department of Health has been involved in encouraging the move throughout the Commonwealth with its program called “Young Lungs at Play.”