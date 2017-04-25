Bannon: Watch Out For Bogus Contractors

It’s that time of year when you may be thinking about making some home improvements.

According to Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, Mike Bannon, some scam artists try to catch homeowners off guard in the form of bogus contracting. Bannon says, in just about every case, a seemingly nice guy knocks on the door making promises he can’t and will not keep.

“We can paint your porch or we can repair your driveway and they come up with a very lowball price and what ends up happening almost all the time is they take the money and run or they do really inferior work.”

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says, one of the obvious red flags with scam contractors is when they knock on your door offering to perform work on your home or property. Bannon was a gust on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday.