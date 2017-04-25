Perkasie and Lower Southampton District Courts Will Close

Despite an effort by citizens groups and elected officials, two bucks county district courts will officially close on January 1st of 2018.

District courts in Perkasie and Lower Southampton will close. President Judge Jeffery Finley made the request to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court based on a 12 percent reduction in cases being filed in Bucks County and information that is expected to show the 2020 census count will also lead to the reduction of district court. Perkasie cases will now be heard at district courts in Quakertown and New Britain. Lower Southampton cases will be heard in Penndel District Court.