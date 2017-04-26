Fitzpatrick Crafts Bill to Stop Drug From Entering U.S

/in /by

8th District Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is going after Fentynal traffickers with a new bill.

It’s designed to allocate more equipment funding for Border Patrol and Customs in stopping the deadly painkiller from entering the U.S. The synthetic drug is several times more powerful than heroin and is often sold on the streets to people who think they’re buying heroin. Democratic Rep. Niki Tsongas is co-sponsoring the bill.

Related posts:

  1. Another Pa. State Official Criticizes President Trump
  2. Lawrence Now Montco. Vice Chair
  3. Casey: GOP Must Have Magic Wand For Healthcare
  4. Pa. Democrats Look to Past to Regain Voters
  5. National and Local Debate Continues Over Health Coverage
  6. Phila. Think Tank: President’s Travel Ban Will Hold Up.