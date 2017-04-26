NPSD Online Auction is Underway.

North Penn School District Communication and Development Specialist, Kaity Andrey says, the online auction benefits the district’s educational foundation.

The public can visit the district’s website to find out more information at www.npenn.org

“All of our items have been donated from local businesses. We have restaurants and grocery stores. There’s a lot of great things available.”

Andrey adds, the auction started Monday and finishes on May 1st.

“The money that’s raised allows the district to provide innovative grants to students, k through 12, and for teachers who are thinking of some potential projects, like field trips that may not be covered in the regular budget.”

Andrey was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday.