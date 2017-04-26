Prof. Predicts Trump Impeachment in New Book

In his new book, The Case for Impeachment, American University Professor, Allan Lichtman says, there’s been a steady flow of behaviors that will likely lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Lichtman was a guest on Comment Please By Univest Tuesday. Lichtman says, President Trump accused former President, Barack Obama of one of the worst lies of any president in history.

“He accused Barack Obama of one of the worst lies in history by saying that the former President had Trump towers bugged.”

Lichtman says, another of President trump’s biggest and most protracted lies in American history is his continued accusations that Mr. Obama was an illegitimate President because he was born outside of the U.S. Lichtman also predicated that Trump would win the presidency.