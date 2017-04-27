Delco. Man Arrested in Hatfield Twp. Domestic Incident

A Wallingford, Delaware County man is behind bars after being accused of trying to kick the door down at a home in Hatfield Township where the mother of his children lives.

Police received a called about 9:30pm Monday for a disturbance that turned violent on the 2400 block of North Broad Street. Police say, 37 year old, Christopher Foss kicked the door until the woman inside the home opened the door in fear that he would destroy it. Police say, she armed herself with the end of a pool stick, but Foss took the object away and threw her up against the wall, injuring her hand and arm. Officers noticed drops of blood on the floor during their investigation. Foss, according to records, violated his parole through his alleged actions. Foss is on probation for a burglary in Lansdale. Foss is being after failing to post 15,000 bail. A May 17th preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Foss.