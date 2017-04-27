Group Wants Convention of States

The head of Citizens For Self Governance says momentum is building for a convention of states.

Mark Meckler says, a convention could reign in the power of the Federal Government, improve term limits and more. Meckler says, 10 state legislatures have passed a resolution to call a convention and Meckler says, he needs a total of 34 to pass it.

“We have 2.2 million volunteers in state legislative district in the United States of America and that’s never been done on a national project like this and we are growing at the rate of over 30,000 volunteers per month. In the State of Texas there’s over 125,000 volunteers. The momentum is incredible and happening more quickly than I expected.”

Meckler, also co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots, was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday.