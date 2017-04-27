Towamencin Twp. Will Cover Cost of Destroyed Mailboxes

Towamencin officials have closed their investigation into the complaints of dozens of Township residents who said their mailboxes were damaged during snow removal operations in March.

Supervisor Chairman Chuck Wilson announced Wednesday night that 58 residents will be reimbursed.

“Up to a maximum of 100 dollars in accordance with our policy and we’re doing that because of the unusual nature of the storm. It’s not something that we expect to continue and expect to educate residents where their mailboxes should be placed so they are not leaning out on the street or too close to the street.”

An investigation was launched into mailboxes damaged by snow removal operations after some Michael Way homeowners said an angry plough driver knocked down almost half of the mailboxes in their neighborhood after seeing one of the residents shoveling snow back out onto the street. Towamencin officials say appropriate action has been taken with regard to that township employee, but will not comment further.