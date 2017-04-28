41 Police Departments Involved in Drug Take Back Day

It’s a record number of Police departments taking part in the event. In 2010, when the Prescription Drug Take Back Day first started, just four police departments were involved, but it should also be noted that the opioid addiction was not nearly at the levels that it is today.

Drug Take Back Day 2017 allows citizens to drop off prescription drugs they no longer need at Police Departments. Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says, Saturday’s event is one of the staging points in confronting the opioid epidemic.

“We know that most children and teens that become addicted to heroin started with prescription medication they often found in the medicine cabinet. So we’re asking that people get rid of the prescription drugs to prevent that from happening.”

Steele adds, citizens can drop off unwanted prescription drugs from 10am to 2pm Saturday at county police departments. He says, most departments also have a drop box for residents who are unable to drop off prescription drugs during the hours of the event, which is happening nationwide.