Travel Expert Weighs in on Treatment of Airline Passengers

Rudy Maxa, a travel expert, says some of the incidents that have happened on commercial aircraft of late between airline employees and passengers could have been avoided if cooler heads prevailed on both sides.

But Maxa adds, while many passengers are uniformed about their rights, the airline industry in the U.S could easily clear up the confusion.

“For a long time passengers rights advocates have asked airlines to post a list of your rights near every gate. They do it in European airports, I don’t know why they can’t do it here.”

Maxa, a guest on WNPV’S Comment Please By Univest Thursday, offers travel advice and information ever morning on WNPV with his feature, Rudy Maxa’s World. United Airlines has announced a list of objectives in the wake of an APRIL 9TH incident where a Kentucky man was dragged off a United Airlines plane after none of the passengers aboard volunteered to give up their seats for United employees. United Airlines had been offering 800 dollars to passengers that give up their seat, but now United has announced a list of new objectives. United will offer passengers up to 10,000 to vacate their seats when a flight is overbooked. The airline will also re-train its staff, and offer passengers 1,500 when United loses a passenger’s luggage.