Bucks Co. State Rep. Concerned About New Healthcare Plan

The new healthcare plan proposed by republican lawmakers in D.C. to replace the Affordable Care Act has many concerned it will leave people without healthcare.

A growing number of concerned Republican lawmakers, both at the federal and local level, are not on-board with the plan because of the residual impact on constituents. Bucks County State Rep. Gene DiGirolamo, Chairman of the House Human Services Committee, says most Pennsylvanians who have signed up for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are classified as the “working poor.”

“There’s a large number of people who work their 40 hours a week and make eight, ten, 12 dollars an hour and have to buy insurance through the A.C.A because many of their employers don’t offer a health insurance plan.”

DiGirolamo adds, according to recent numbers, expanded Medicaid under the A.C.A has insures 725,000 people in Pennsylvania.