Man Hit By Train at Pennbrook Station
A 34 year old man is hospitalized after being hit by a train at the Pennbrook station Thursday afternoon just before five, according to Lansdale Police.
Police say, after the man got off the train he crossed the opposite side of the tracks and was hit by a slow moving train that on its way to North Wales. Fire officials say the man was thrown to the tracks, suffering a variety of injuries. He was flown to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia.