Tax Increase in Souderton Area School District

The Souderton School Board passes its budget.

Superintendent of Schools in the Souderton Area School District, Frank Gallagher says, the budget also provides for teacher salary increases until 2022.

“The budget is 124 million dollars, It includes a tax increase a point five tax increase. For the average homeowner it comes out to about 21 dollars. The budget also includes of 5 year agreement with the district’s teachers. The new pact offers raises throughout the five year deal. In the first year teachers will receive an increase of 1,700. The starting teacher salary in the Souderton Area School District is 45,244. The average salary is 75,000.”

Gallagher, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday morning says, the district is running in a fiscally conservative manner, while still growing programs.