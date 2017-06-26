Casey: GOP Healthcare Bill Helps Wealthiest Americans

The Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 takes more heat.

Pennsylvania U.S Senator Bob Casey says, the new GOP healthcare plan, designed to replace the Affordable Care Act, will hurt several groups of people.

“Seniors in Pennsylvania trying to get into a nursing home because of what it does to Medicaid. It’s also bad for people with disabilities, especially children with disabilities who depend upon Medicaid.”

Casey says, the real intent of the bill is to give the richest of Americans tax breaks on the backs of people who desperately need health care.