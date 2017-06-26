Sentencing Set in Case of Children Gifted to Bucks Man

Sentencing is set for Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus and Lee Kaplan. Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus, an Amish couple gifted their daughters to Kaplan, 52 years old, for money so they could leave the Amish community.

Kaplan was found guilty on 17 counts of child rape with six girls at his Feasterville, Bucks County home, fathering two children with one of the girls. Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus accepted a plea deal on child endangerment charges. They will be sentenced on July 17th, Kaplan’s sentencing date has been scheduled for September 20th. He could be sentenced to life behind bars.