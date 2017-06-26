Souderton Borough Looks to Move Projects Forward

One of the top projects in Souderton Borough is development of the former high school.

Souderton Borough Manager Mike Coll says, between the developer and the Borough, there’s a vision that’s coming together.

“We’re looking at more of a 1st floor retail space with residential above, just like you would see in a traditional downtown setting.”

Coll, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Friday says, other projects on the list include, the Broad Theater and the Train Station.