Cancer Survivor on WNPV Fears Proposed Healthcare Bill

The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network is in Washington, D.C. Tuesday to try to convince lawmakers to scrap the Senate’s healthcare bill, designed to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Cancer survivor, Bev Dochstader, a Wellsboro, Pa. resident, hopes lawmakers can craft a bill that helps everyone.

“I hope they can develop a bill that doesn’t preclude a lot of people from care. My cancer treatment cost more than 10,000 a day and you can’t put a limit on how someone is treated if they are going to be treated successfully. I have a preexisting condition and I may not get coverage under the proposed law or it could be too expensive for me to purchase a policy.”

Docshtader, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition hopes to meet with Pa. lawmakers to tell them her story.