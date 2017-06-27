Redemption For Former Members of The Armed Forces

There was a lot of excitement at Montgomery County Veterans’ Court Monday.

A graduation ceremony was held for four former members of the armed forces who turned their lives around by participating in the program after finding themselves on the wrong side of the law. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro was the keynote Speaker. He says veterans deserve a break.

“Those who commit crimes that harm individuals, they need to account for their crimes, but for those where there is not a direct victim, for those where it’s clear there are mental health or drug and alcohol issues, P.T.S.D. issues, where treatment is more important than incarceration and more beneficial than incarceration, I support that. I think that’s the goal of these problem solving courts.”

Court officials say the program reduces the time that veterans spend in jail by moving them into appropriate treatment settings while keeping them employed.