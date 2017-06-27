A Woman’s Place Holds Fundraiser

Bucks County’s shelter for abused women is marking its 40th anniversary with a 40 for 40 fundraiser.

Spokesperson Heather Giampapa says the non-profit’s fiscal year ends June 30th.

“I thought we’d go out with a bang and do this 40 for 40 and talking about all that a gift of 40 dollars can do. It can probably get you a week and a half of lattes, but 40 dollars can also get a classroom education session prevention for kids as young as 4th grade.”

Giampapa, a recent guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, the A Woman’s Place is trying to raise $10,000 by Friday.

