Bucks Consumer Champ Offers Tip on Computer Repair

Computer repair can sometimes be confusing. Where to take it to be fixed and the costs associated with the repair are some of the questions.

The Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, Mike Bannon, offers a suggestion for before you find a computer repair tech:

“It’s a good tip, I think, to write out what’s wrong when you go in. It certainly can help. Another thing you can do is ask for a written estimate. A lot of times we do get issues where the price has gone sky high, maybe more than the computer is worth.”

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday, says consumers can call his office at 215-348-6060 for more information concerning computer repair.