Cyberattack Hits Montco’s Largest Employer

Merck and Company Incorporated, Montgomery County‘s largest employer, with a facility located on Sumneytown Pike in Upper Gwynedd Township, suffered a cyberattack on Tuesday.

The cyberattack prevented employees at the pharmaceutical giant from using computers unless a ransom was paid. The attack did not allow for e-mails to be opened or other computer uses. Company officials confirmed that the attack is called “Petya” and that it started in the Ukraine. The cyberattack also hit other companies and government agencies around the world.

