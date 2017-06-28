Harper: Spending Plan Needs to Be Supported By Revenue

State Representative Kate Harper says Governor Wolf and 70 percent of Pennsylvanians agree with a severance tax on gas drillers in an effort raise revenues for the budget.

Harper says it could raise between 250 and 300 million dollars.

“It will not solve the budget crisis, but it’s a fair chunk of change, and will grow in future years as gas production grows.”

Harper says she’s hearing that the Senate will send the House a spending plan by Friday for a potential vote from House lawmakers but Harper calls that a dangerous move.

“If you vote first on what you’re going to spend, you’re bound to vote for whatever someone comes up with as a solution. I don’t want to raise income and sales taxes. So I’m a little leery voting for a spending plan that isn’t balanced with a revenue plan.”

Harper, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday, says 40 percent of the budget is dedicated to education and 40 percent is allocated for health and human services. Lawmakers are also at odds with Governor Wolf over expanded gambling. The state budget is due Friday.