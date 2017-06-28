Opioid Forum Scheduled at North Wales Church

Judge Andrea Duffy will continue a series of public forums on the opioid crisis at Mary, Mother of Redeemer Church on Upper State Road in North Wales.

Judge Duffy says a host of organizations will be at the church Thursday at 6pm

“We’re talking about groups from Nar-Anon, including the inpatient and outpatient resources that we have in our community; also Best in Recovery. Many support groups and treatment centers will be there to give out information to those who are in need or think that they may be or someone they love.

Judge Duffy, guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, is the founder of the Drug Addiction Resource Alliance. Judge Duffy says that through D.A.R.A, she now has the ability to send someone with a drug problem from her courtroom directly to treatment. Judge Duffy says she sees someone in her courtroom everyday who is accused of committing a crime because of addiction. Judge Duffy says she’s moved by the fact that the previous opioid forums have been standing room only.