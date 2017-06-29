Heated Exchange Between Towamencin Twp. Supervisors

Sparks flew at the Towamencin Township meeting Wednesday night after Supervisor David Mossesso unsuccessfully proposed repealing an ordinance passed earlier this year that raises the compensation for Supervisors starting with the winner of the one spot up for grabs in the general election this November.

Mossesso currently holds that seat but he will not benefit as a result of the ordinance because he lost his bid for the endorsement of his party in the primary last month. Mossesso voted for the ordinance in January along with Supervisors Chuck Wilson and Laura Smith. Citing budgetary concerns, Supervisors Dan Littley and Jim Sinz voted against it. Littley had a problem with Mossesso changing his mind about the pay raise.

“Three people here voted for it, two of us did the right thing at the right time and voted against it.

When Mosssesso started talking while Littley was speaking, Littley raised the tone of his voice.

“Will you please shut up and let me finish”

Mossesso came back at Littley.

“I’m not going to shut up, if you want me to be quiet, you can ask me politely.”

Littely followed with the same request.

“No, you need to shut up and quit interrupting.”

The Township Supervisors are currently paid 26-hundred dollars a year. The winner of the race this November between Republican Rich Marino and Democrat Peter Murphy will earn 1,500 more annually.