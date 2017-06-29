Police: Scammers Using Police Number to Trick Residents

Lansdale police warn residents about an IRS scam.

Lansdale Borough Acting Police Chief, Alex Kromdyk says, the scammers are spoofing the Lansdale PD number to carry out the scam.

“When the scammers call a home, in this it was a resident Towamencin Township, the number comes up on their caller ID as Lansdale Borough Police Dept. When the resident answered the call they were told they owed money to the IRS for back taxes.”

Kromdyk says, the caller said Lansdale Police would make an arrest. Kromdyk adds, the Police are not involved in IRS issues and the IRS will never call a taxpayer about making a payment. Kromdyk admits in can be unsettling when someone sees that on their caller ID. Kromdyk says, if anyone ever gets a call simply hang up or call Lansdale Borough Police to report the incident.