3.5 Million Drivers Expected to Use Pa. Turnpike

It’s the busiest travel day on the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the six day holiday weekend, according to spokesperson Carl DeFebo, with more 750,000 vehicles using the toll road on Friday.

DeFebo says, for drivers that stop at rest areas.

“We’ll have safety teams in place providing motorists with information on safe travel, encouraging them to stop take a break, stretch their legs.”

DeFebo adds, there’s a number available for emergencies and accidents on the turnpike.

“star 11 is the number that gets you right to the turnpike dispatch center and we can dispatch help to you right away.”

Over 6 day period 3.5 million drivers will us the Pennsylvania Turnpike.