Leach Fears Allowing School Staff to Be Armed

Montgomery County State Senator Daylin Leach continues to be critical of Pa. Senate Bill 383, which will allow teachers and staff in school districts to carry fire arms.

Leach cites one of the ways it could backfire.

“What if a cunning criminal finds a way to get in a school and through a metal detector because he doesn’t have a gun and then finds a way to overpower a teacher and his or her firearm.”

Leach says, more police resource officers should be assigned to schools. The bill passed in the house 28-22