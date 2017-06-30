Stephens: Law Protects All Animals

Legislation that updates Pennsylvania’s animal abuse statutes is now law.

Main sponsor Montgomery County State Rep. Todd Stephens says, it’s now a felony for torturing or killing an animal needlessly.

“It also protects all animals equally. We used to have different penalties for different animals, now we don’t the law applies equally across the board. It provides protections for veterinarians and for humane police officers and it ensures that an animal abused will never be returned to its abuser. It does so much for animals and I’m so proud to have been a part of it.”

The measure is being applauded as the most comprehensive animal protection laws in pa history