Williams Takes Plea, Resigns as Philly D.A.

Another chapter in Philadelphia’s history of public corruption played out Thursday as Seth Williams took a plea deal to one count of accepting a bribe.

Williams, after meeting with his lawyer decided to accept the plea early Thursday morning.

“Mr. Williams admitted that he sold his office in exchange for a corrupt series of payments. Payments that included money, trips, cars and other expensive items.”

That’s acting U.S. Attorney, William Fitzpatrick. Williams, as part of the plea agreement, immediately resigned as Philadelphia District Attorney. He could face a 250,000 fine and five years in prison when he’s sentenced in October. 28 other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.