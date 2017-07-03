Lansdale Prepared For Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Lansdale is not one of the Montgomery County communities that will get a medical marijuana dispensary next year but Borough officials were ready in case that happened.

They amended the Borough zoning code last month to allow for one by conditional use in the Commercial District and Transit Oriented Development District. The dispensaries are also allowed in the Downtown Overlay District. Borough Solicitor Sean Kilkenny told Council in June that the Borough zoning code places stringent conditions on medical marijuana dispensaries that are mirrored in state law.

“A medical marijuana dispensary shall not be operated or maintained within 1,000 feet, measured by a straight line in all directions from a public or private, parochial school or daycare center.”

The six communities in Montgomery County that will have medical marijuana dispensaries next year are Abington, Elkins Park, Fort Washington, King of Prussia, Plymouth Meeting and West Norriton. In Bucks County, they will be located in Bensalem, Bristol and Sellersville.