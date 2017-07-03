Record Number Travel For July 4th Holiday

This past weekend and the official July 4th holiday Tuesday will be the most ever traveled by Americans in cars and by air.

AAA East Central Director of Legislative Affairs, Theresa Podguski says 44.2 Americans will travel through Wednesday July 5th.

“One in a quarter million more than last year, 2017 will be marked as the most traveled Independence Day Holiday on record. 85 percent of travelers are heading to their destinations by car, an increase of three percent over last year. 3.4 million people are traveling by air, about 6.4 percent over last year.

Podguski credits low gas prices and an overall good economy for the record breaking travel.