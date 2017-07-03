Surveillance Leads to Arrest In Alleged Sale of Oxy’s

A Towamencin Township man who was being watched by police for allegedly dealing Oxycontin pills faces a list of charges.

Towamencin township police, along with Montgomery County Detectives and the D.A.’s Drug Task Force arrested 49 year old, Avraham Sason for allegedly selling Oxy’s to people and detectives in May and June. After serving a search warrant on his home on the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, Police say they found 110 Oxy’s and 57 hydrochloride Oxy’s with a street value of more than 5,000. Sason was released on unsecured bail after waiving all charges for trial. Among the charges Sason faces, three counts of felony possession with intent to delivery a controlled substance, and two counts of criminal use of a communications facility by use of a cell phone.