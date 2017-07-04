Fireworks Will Paint The Night Sky

After a day feasting it’s only natural on this Independence day to look to the night sky for a variety of colors in further celebration of the nation’s birthday.

Among the fireworks displays in Montgomery County, at 9pm Abington High School, also at 9pm tonight, Elmwood Park in Norristown and in Skippack’s Palmer Park at dusk. In Bucks County, Quakertown’s Memorial Park AT 9:30PM and in Southampton at Tamanend Park at 9:35PM