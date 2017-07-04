Tips For Food Safety

The U.S.D.A is sending out some reminders on one of the top days for barbeques throughout the year.

The U.S.D.A’s Chris Bernstein says, follow the four steps of safety. Clean, separate, cook and chill. Bernstein, a recent guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, offers some important tips when it comes to cooking meat and outdoor food safety.

“A lot of people don’t know, but you can’t tell by cutting into a hamburger if it has turned to safe temperature on the inside. You really must use a food thermometer. Chill is about making sure you don’t leave perishable foods out for too long. If its over 90 degrees, you really don’t want to leave perishable foods out for an hour without switching them out or just tossing them.”

Bernstein also advises all food preparers to wash tier hands for 20 seconds before handling food and when you’re finished grilling food, make sure you put it on a different plate than the one you used before the poultry or meat was cooked to avoid contamination. For more information visit foodsafety.gov