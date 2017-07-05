Former CBS Reporter Authors New Book on Fake News

Network television news journalist, Sharyl Attkisson says news consumers need to check their sources. Attkisson, a recent guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest, has released a new book on the subject of fake news called, The Smear.

Attkisson says adversarial news coverage of the Trump Administration has exposed agenda driven journalism.

“One of them said to me, who does this for a living, every image you run across in your daily life is put there for a reason by somebody who wants you to think a certain way. So question what you see, doesn’t mean none of it’s true but it certainly often means somebody is trying to convince or persuade you in a way that’s not completely up front.”

Attkisson is the host of the syndicated show, Full Measure, which she says seeks the truth and doesn’t push an agenda.