Man Charged with Allegedly Possessing 60 Explosives

A Nochamixon man is being held on 500,000 bail in connection with a June 20th incident at his home on Easton road where State Police allegedly found 60 explosive devices.

70 year old, Dennis Krall was arrested Monday and charged with a list of offenses, including possession of weapons of mass destruction and risking a catastrophe. Neighbors heard shots coming from Krall’s home. When Troopers asked about bullet holes in the windows of his home, Krall allegedly told them he was shooting at Viet Cong fighters. Krall was transported to Doylestown Hospital for a mental evaluation before being taken to Bucks County prison. A judge is considering transferring Krall to a secured veterans hospital.