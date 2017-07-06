Rafferty Concerned About Budget Expenditure Plan

Montgomery County State Senator John Rafferty is talking up the expense budget approved by the legislature in Harrisburg just before the deadline last week.

He says it continues to fund human service programs while increasing spending on public education. The expenditure plan is just half though because state lawmakers are more than two billion dollars short in funding it. Rafferty says legislative leaders are putting together the means to close the budget gap.

“They’re working out the details of a funding package, it doesn’t mean I’m going to agree with it. Borrowing is an option, I don’t like to do that, but it is an option to plug part of the hole.”

Rafferty also says generating more revenue by the expansion of gambling is another option for closing part of the budget deficit.