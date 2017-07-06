Red Cross Calls on Blood Donors After Two Month Drop

It’s an emergency situation concerning low blood supplies, according to American Red Cross Spokesperson, Alana Mauger.

Mauger says, blood donations have dropped nationally and regionally.

“Nationally we’re seeing about 61,000 fewer donations than what we need to meet our demands. In the Penn/Jersey blood services region, which is where we are, we’re about 1,200 fewer donations than what we need to meet for the demand of our patients and the hospitals in our region.”

Mauger says, in bucks county, a blood drive will be held Friday in Doylestown at the Bucks County Courthouse from 7am to 5pm. In Montgomery County, the precious fluid can be donated in Hatboro on July 10th at Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church from 2:30 to 7:30. To find other blood donation locations you can go to redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code to find donation centers.