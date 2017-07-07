Cosby Retrial Scheduled For November 6th

Bill Cosby, whose sex assault trial ended in a mistrial, will face trial again on November 6th. Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill announced the date Thursday.

It’s not yet known if Cosby’s defense team will seek a change of venue or venire. In the last trial, a change of venue was denied, but a change of venire was accepted. Jurors were selected from Allegheny County and transported to Montgomery County Court. The jury listened to a week of testimony beginning on June 5th before deliberating for 52 hours in a failed effort to bring in a verdict, which led Judge O’Neill to declare a mistrial. Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele said he would retry Cosby after the mistrial was announced. Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand with blue pills and wine at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. In the civil case against Cosby, Constand reportedly settled for 3.2 million dollars. Constand met Cosby when she was employed at Temple University with the women’s basketball program. It’s also unknown if Cosby’s defense team in his first trial, led by Philadelphia based attorney, Brain McMonagle, will defend the entertainer in the second trial this fall.