Leach Talks About Run For Congress on WNPV

State senator Daylin Leach is running for Congress in the 7th District.

Leach says several issues, ranging from healthcare to President Trump’s behavior.

“Do we want to take healthcare away from 25 million people. Do want a bully, a narcissist. Someone who Tweets out conspiracy theories who doesn’t care what is in a bill or the facts of anything and is mean and juvenile.”

Leach was a guest on the am edition, the 7th district seat is currently held by u-s congressman pat Meehan who will look to be reelected