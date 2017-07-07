Montco Sheriff’s Dept Has New Chief Deputy

Lieutenant Adam Berry was sworn-in during a ceremony at the courthouse Thursday.

Berry has been a member of the Sheriff’s Department for more than 16 years, working his way through the ranks and into a leadership post. After taking the oath for his new position, Berry said he was humbled and honored.

“The men and women of this office are some of the most dedicated and professional that I’ve ever met. I salute them for their unwavering devotion to duty that they display on a daily basis.”

Sheriff Sean Kilkenny said Chief Deputy Berry is a leader.

“People look up to him and he goes about his work and his life with integrity with honor and with confidence and everybody who knows or interacts with Adam knows that.”

Berry replaces chief deputy T. Michael Beaty who is leaving the Sheriff’s office to become the Superintendent of a township Police department in Chester County.