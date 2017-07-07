Road Closures Scheduled For Lansdale

A slow go is on tap for motorists that use two busy roads in Lansdale.

Starting on Monday Septa plans to make upgrades where its commuter rail tracks cross 5th Street. The road is likely to be closed until July 14th while construction is in progress. Likewise, the 7th Street crossing will be closed between the 17th and the 21st. Council Member Jason Van Dame chairs the Borough Administration and Finance Committee.

“We’re going to do what we can to get the word out there. We are sorry for the short notice, but I think, we’ll be happy with the results so construction often causes some headaches. So hopefully we’ll get through it and be back in business there.”

Van Dame made the announcement about the two pending closures at the Borough council work session this week after receiving notification about the situation.